Randy Dobnak headshot

Randy Dobnak News: Fans six in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 3:35am

Dobnak allowed four hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.2 scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Saturday.

Dobnak came up an out shy of a quality start, but it was still a good performance. The six strikeouts were a season high for the right-hander, who has been a steadying presence since joining the Royals' rotation in July. He's pitched to a 1.73 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 25:16 K:BB over 41.2 innings across eight games (six starts) so far. The 3.5 BB/9 is a little too high to project Dobnak for regular success over the course of the rest of the season. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Athletics.

Randy Dobnak
Kansas City Royals
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