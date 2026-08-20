Randy Dobnak News: Labors in no-decision

Dobnak did not factor into the decision in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Athletics, allowing six hits and four walks while striking out four over four scoreless innings.

Dobnak kept the Athletics off the board despite needing 96 pitches to complete just four innings. The 31-year-old has allowed two earned runs or fewer in eight of his nine outings this season, though he's completed more than five frames just three times. He'll take a 1.58 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 29:20 K:BB across 45.2 innings with the Royals into a road matchup with the Blue Jays next week.