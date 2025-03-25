Randy Dobnak News: Nabs final bullpen spot

Dobnak has been awarded the final spot in the Twins' bullpen, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Dobnak was sent to minor-league camp earlier this month, but with Brock Stewart (hamstring) and Michael Tonkin (shoulder) slated for injured list stints, the Twins were in need of bullpen reinforcements. The 30-year-old Dobnak will need to be added to the 40-man and 26-man rosters before Opening Day.