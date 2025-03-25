Fantasy Baseball
Randy Dobnak headshot

Randy Dobnak News: Nabs final bullpen spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Dobnak has been awarded the final spot in the Twins' bullpen, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Dobnak was sent to minor-league camp earlier this month, but with Brock Stewart (hamstring) and Michael Tonkin (shoulder) slated for injured list stints, the Twins were in need of bullpen reinforcements. The 30-year-old Dobnak will need to be added to the 40-man and 26-man rosters before Opening Day.

