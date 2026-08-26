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Randy Dobnak News: Suffers defeat in quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Dobnak (2-2) took the loss against the Blue Jays Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk over three innings. He struck out five.

Dobnak made one mistake to Nathan Lukes, and gave up a three-run homer for the only runs of the game, to lose his second start of the season. The 31-year-old has pitched well since entering the Royals starting rotation July 18, as he has a 1.92 ERA and 1.37 WHIP, although the 21 walks in 51.2 innings could be cause for concern in the future. The righty is scheduled to throw next week versus the Marlins.

Randy Dobnak
Kansas City Royals
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