Randy Guzman Injury: Back on injured list at High-A

High-A Brooklyn placed Guzman on the 7-day injured list Aug. 6 due to an unspecified injury.

Guzman is on the shelf for the second time this season, after a quadriceps strain previously cost him about six weeks of action while he was with Single-A St. Lucie earlier this summer. After earning a promotion to Brooklyn on July 28, Guzman slashed .393/.438/.536 with a home run over his first seven games at High-A before being shut down.