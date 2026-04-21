Randy Vasquez News: Collects second win of 2026
Vasquez (2-0) earned the win against the Rockies on Tuesday, allowing three hits while striking out five across seven scoreless innings. He did not issue a walk.
Vasquez made easy work out of the Rockies' batters Tuesday, tossing 56 strikes on just 84 pitches (66.7 percent) while generating 12 whiffs. It was a nice bounce-back performance from the 27-year-old right-hander, who struggled in his prior outing Wednesday against the Mariners. It was Vasquez's third quality start of the season (in five outings), and he has a 1.88 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 30:8 K:BB across 28.2 innings. He's lined up to face the Cubs next week at home.
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