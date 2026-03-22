Randy Vasquez News: Concludes spring with 5.1 frames
Vasquez completed 5.1 innings in a Cactus League start versus Milwaukee on Saturday, allowing four runs on five hits and no walks while striking out four batters.
Vasquez allowed just five baserunners, but three of those circled the bases on home runs. This was presumably the right-hander's final appearance this spring, and if that's the case he'll finish the exhibition slate with a 4.91 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB over 18.1 innings spanning five starts. Vasquez is locked into a role in San Diego's season-opening rotation and could make his first start in the third game of the team's initial series against Detroit.
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