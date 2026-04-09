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Randy Vasquez News: Continues splendid start to season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Vasquez allowed one run on seven hits and no walks while striking out eight batters over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against Colorado on Thursday.

Vasquez served up a solo homer to Brenton Doyle in the third inning but was otherwise unscored upon. He got 13 whiffs among his 92 pitches and struck out eight batters for the second time through three starts this season. Notably, Vasquez exceeded five punchouts just once in 28 outings (26 starts) during the regular season in 2025. The right-hander has been outstanding to begin the campaign, posting a 1.02 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB through 17.2 frames. He's become an intriguing option in all fantasy leagues, especially considering his increased strikeout numbers.

Randy Vasquez
San Diego Padres
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