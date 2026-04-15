Randy Vasquez headshot

Randy Vasquez News: First adversity of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Vasquez allowed four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out six over four innings in a no-decision Wednesday versus the Mariners.

Vasquez hadn't allowed more than a run in any of his first three starts, but the Mariners got to him early Wednesday. Dominic Canzone hit a two-run double in the second inning and Brendan Donovan added a two-run single in the fourth. This was an inefficient showing for Vasquez, who threw just 45 of 85 pitches for strikes. Even with the shaky work in this outing, he's at a 2.49 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB across 21.2 innings through his first four starts this year. He's tentatively lined up to make his next start at Colorado.

Randy Vasquez
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Randy Vasquez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Randy Vasquez See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
Yesterday
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
4 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
MLB
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago