Randy Vasquez News: Gets no help in loss

Vasquez (5-2) allowed three runs on six hits and three walks while failing to strike out a batter over 4.1 innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Dodgers.

Vasquez was ambushed on the first pitch of the game, which opposing pitcher Shohei Ohtani took deep. That would end up being the difference, though Vasquez wasn't all that sharp in throwing 44 of 74 pitches for strikes in this outing. It's just the second time all year he's fallen short of the five-inning mark, and it's the fourth time he's given up three or more runs. He has a 2.96 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 45:16 K:BB through 54.2 innings over 10 starts this season. Vasquez will look to bounce back early next week in a projected home start versus the Phillies.