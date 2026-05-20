Randy Vasquez News: Gets no help in loss
Vasquez (5-2) allowed three runs on six hits and three walks while failing to strike out a batter over 4.1 innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Dodgers.
Vasquez was ambushed on the first pitch of the game, which opposing pitcher Shohei Ohtani took deep. That would end up being the difference, though Vasquez wasn't all that sharp in throwing 44 of 74 pitches for strikes in this outing. It's just the second time all year he's fallen short of the five-inning mark, and it's the fourth time he's given up three or more runs. He has a 2.96 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 45:16 K:BB through 54.2 innings over 10 starts this season. Vasquez will look to bounce back early next week in a projected home start versus the Phillies.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Randy Vasquez See More
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL WestYesterday
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week4 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week11 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers14 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 416 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Randy Vasquez See More