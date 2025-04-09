Randy Vasquez News: Grabs first win

Vasquez (1-1) earned the win Wednesday over the Athletics, allowing one run on one hit and three walks over five innings. He struck out one.

Vasquez wasn't overpowering Wednesday, but he was able to hold the A's to a lone second-inning run, which would prove to be enough to earn the win in a 2-1 San Diego victory. Command has been an issue for Vasquez early in the year -- he's now issued 12 walks through his first 15.2 innings. However, the right-hander has pitched to a 1.72 ERA while holding down the fifth spot in the Padres' rotation.