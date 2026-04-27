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Randy Vasquez News: Grinds for third win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Vasquez (3-0) earned the win Monday, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks over five innings against the Cubs. He struck out four.

Vasquez ran into major trouble in the third inning, allowing a grand slam to Moises Ballesteros, but the right-hander was able to complete five innings to provide length and earn his third win of the season. The 27-year-old has mostly been sharp to begin 2026, posting a 2.94 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with a 34:11 K:BB across 33.2 innings (six starts), though he has allowed four or more runs in two of his past three outings. Vasquez's next start is projected for Sunday against the White Sox.

Randy Vasquez
San Diego Padres
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