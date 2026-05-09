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Randy Vasquez News: Improves to 4-1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Vasquez (4-1) earned the win over St. Louis on Saturday, allowing one run on six hits and no walks while striking out six batters over five innings.

Vasquez surrendered just one extra-base hit in the contest -- a fourth-inning Nathan Church double that also produced the lone run against the hurler. He needed 94 pitches to get through five frames, which prevented Vasquez from pushing toward a quality start, but this was otherwise a strong outing by the right-hander. Vasquez had stepped back a bit in his previous two starts, yielding a combined eight runs over 10.2 frames, but he began the season strongly and still carries a nice 3.05 ERA and 1.17 WHIP along with a 42:13 K:BB through 44.1 innings spanning eight starts. He's been huge for the Padres' rotation this season and is next lined up for a road tilt in Milwaukee.

Randy Vasquez
San Diego Padres
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