Randy Vasquez News: Leads Padres to first victory
Vasquez (1-0) earned the win over Detroit on Saturday, pitching six scoreless innings during which he allowed two hits and issued three walks while striking out eight batters.
San Diego's offense remained mostly stagnant, but Vasquez made sure that didn't matter by blanking the Tigers over his six frames. The right-hander also had his swing-and-miss stuff working, notching 13 whiffs and eight punchouts. The latter total was more than Vasquez had in all but one of his 28 outings last season, and he promisingly averaged 95.0 mph on his fastball after averaging 93.4 mph on the pitch last year. If he's able to maintain the uptick in velocity and build on Saturday's excellent start, Vasquez could prove to be a fantasy steal for managers who selected him near the end of drafts or plucked him off the waiver wire.
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