Randy Vasquez News: Logs quality start in no-decision

Vasquez did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 1-0 win over Atlanta. He allowed four walks and four hits while striking out three across six scoreless innings.

Although he wasn't as effective as counterpart Spencer Schwellenbach, Vasquez was able to induce double plays in the first and fourth inning and got out of another sticky situation in the sixth to keep Atlanta off the board. Vasquez was able to beat out Stephen Kolek for the final spot in the Padres' rotation in spring training, and the former's performance Saturday has validated that decision for the time being. Vasquez's next start is tentatively slated for next week against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.