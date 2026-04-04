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Randy Vasquez News: Pitches well again in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 2:33pm

Vasquez (1-0) didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Red Sox, allowing one run on six hits and one walk with three strikeouts across six innings.

Vasquez's day was done with a 2-1 lead, but Adrian Morejon allowed a couple hits and a run in the eighth inning to cost Vasquez another win. The 27-year-old's fastball velocity was back down to his 2025 levels of 93.6 mph after throwing it around 95 mph in last Saturday's win over Detroit. It will be interesting to see if Vasquez is able to get the velocity back up in next week's start against the Rockies. The right-hander will carry a 0.75 ERA and 11:4 K:BB across 12 innings into his next outing.

Randy Vasquez
San Diego Padres
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