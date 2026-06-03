Randy Vasquez News: Settles for no-decision Tuesday
Vasquez didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Phillies, giving up two runs on five hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out three.
A two-run homer by Bryce Harper in the fourth inning accounted for all the damage off Vasquez, but the right-hander left the mound after 80 pitches (46 strikes) with the score tied 2-2. Vasquez has been taken deep five times in his last three outings and eight times in his last seven, producing a 4.42 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 20:10 K:BB in 36.2 innings over that stretch. He'll try to keep the ball in the park in his next start, which lines up to come at home this weekend against the Mets.
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