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Randy Vasquez News: Settles for no-decision Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 3, 2026 at 6:50am

Vasquez didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Phillies, giving up two runs on five hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out three.

A two-run homer by Bryce Harper in the fourth inning accounted for all the damage off Vasquez, but the right-hander left the mound after 80 pitches (46 strikes) with the score tied 2-2. Vasquez has been taken deep five times in his last three outings and eight times in his last seven, producing a 4.42 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 20:10 K:BB in 36.2 innings over that stretch. He'll try to keep the ball in the park in his next start, which lines up to come at home this weekend against the Mets.

Randy Vasquez
San Diego Padres
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