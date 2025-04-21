Fantasy Baseball
Randy Vasquez News: Shellacked in Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Vasquez (1-2) took the loss Monday against Detroit, allowing six runs on five hits and three walks over two innings with one strikeout.

The San Diego right-hander had to be lifted in the third without making an out in the inning after just 68 pitches. Reliever Logan Gillaspie then did Vasquez no favors, as Gillaspie allowed two inherited runners to score. Vasquez entered this contest with a sterling 1.74 ERA and exited with a much more ordinary 3.97 mark. He looks to bounce back in his next scheduled start against the Rays at home this weekend.

