Randy Vasquez News: Solid in first start this spring
Vasquez tossed two scoreless innings in a Cactus League start against the Dodgers on Sunday, allowing one hit and issuing one walk while striking out one batter.
Vasquez held the Dodgers' lineup in check, though Los Angeles didn't play most of its regular starters. The right-hander threw 31 total pitches as he begins to build up toward the regular season. Padres manager Craig Stammen said last week that Vasquez has an "inside track" to beginning the regular season in San Diego's rotation, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Randy Vasquez See More
-
General MLB Article
Most Undervalued MLB Pitchers of 2025: The Best Bang for Your Buck Players By WAR111 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, September 23153 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer156 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week156 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week162 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Randy Vasquez See More