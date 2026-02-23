Randy Vasquez headshot

Randy Vasquez News: Solid in first start this spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Vasquez tossed two scoreless innings in a Cactus League start against the Dodgers on Sunday, allowing one hit and issuing one walk while striking out one batter.

Vasquez held the Dodgers' lineup in check, though Los Angeles didn't play most of its regular starters. The right-hander threw 31 total pitches as he begins to build up toward the regular season. Padres manager Craig Stammen said last week that Vasquez has an "inside track" to beginning the regular season in San Diego's rotation, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com.

Randy Vasquez
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Randy Vasquez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Randy Vasquez See More
Most Undervalued MLB Pitchers of 2025: The Best Bang for Your Buck Players By WAR
MLB
Most Undervalued MLB Pitchers of 2025: The Best Bang for Your Buck Players By WAR
Author Image
Christopher Boan
111 days ago
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, September 23
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, September 23
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
153 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
156 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
156 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
162 days ago