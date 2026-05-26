Randy Vasquez News: Tagged for three homers in loss

Vasquez (5-3) allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two over 5.2 innings to take the loss versus the Phillies on Tuesday.

Vasquez gave up three solo home runs in this outing over the first three innings, and that was too much for the Padres to recover from. He's given up at least one long ball in just five of his 11 starts, but he's yielded seven homers across his last six outings. The right-hander still has a 3.28 ERA despite a pedestrian 1.23 WHIP and 47:17 K:BB through 60.1 innings this season. Vasquez is projected to make his next start in a rematch in Philadelphia.