Randy Vasquez News: Wins rotation spot

Vasquez will begin the 2025 season in the Padres' starting rotation, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Vasquez has been competing for a spot near the back end of San Diego's starting rotation throughout spring training, and the team named Vasquez and Kyle Hart the fourth and fifth starters Monday, resulting in the demotion of Stephen Kolek to Triple-A El Paso. Vasquez performed well during camp, posting a 3.38 ERA with seven strikeouts and one walk over three appearances.