Randy Wynne News: Bags three-inning save

Wynne picked up the save in Sunday's 24-2 win over Baltimore, allowing one run on three hits and one walk over three innings. He struck out three.

The 32-year-old right-hander was called up Sunday as Carson Spiers (shoulder) was placed on the injured list and secured a save in his season debut. Wynne had pitched to a 3.06 ERA across 17.2 innings at Triple-A before his call-up. He is not expected to be serve a significant role in the Cincinnati bullpen going forward.