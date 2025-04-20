Randy Wynne News: Promoted Sunday

The Reds selected Wynne's contract from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

The right-hander could provide some length behind opener Brent Suter versus the Orioles on Sunday, though the Reds haven't announced their pitching plans beyond Suter. Wynne has a 3.06 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 8:2 K:BB across 17.2 innings through four starts with Louisville this season, and if he does pitch Sunday, it will be his first big-league appearance since he made his debut in 2023.