Randy Wynne headshot

Randy Wynne News: Sent back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

The Reds optioned Wynne to Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

Wynne had his contract selected ahead of Sunday's game against the Orioles, and he earned a three-inning save in the Reds' 24-2 rout of Baltimore. Across his three innings of work, Wynne allowed three hits, including a solo home run, and struck out three batters with one walk. He'll head back to Triple-A, where Wynne has operated as a starter.

Randy Wynne
Cincinnati Reds
