Ranger Suarez Injury: Hopes to return sometime in April

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Monday that he is hopeful Suarez (back) "would pitch sometime in April," Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Suarez is dealing with a back injury and will begin the season on the 15-day injured list. He is throwing on flat ground but will need time to get built back up, which Dombrowski believes will take "three weeks or something at least." Philadelphia will use Taijuan Walker as its fifth starter until Suarez is ready.