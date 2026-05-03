Ranger Suarez Injury: Makes early exit
Suarez was removed from Sunday's start against the Astros due to an apparent injury, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
The left-hander threw 70 pitches over four scoreless frames before exiting the contest, so he's likely dealing with an injury even though an official announcement has yet to be made. Suarez's availability for his next turn through the rotation will remain up in the air until more information is available.
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