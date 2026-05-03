Ranger Suarez headshot

Ranger Suarez Injury: Makes early exit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2026 at 12:11pm

Suarez was removed from Sunday's start against the Astros due to an apparent injury, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

The left-hander threw 70 pitches over four scoreless frames before exiting the contest, so he's likely dealing with an injury even though an official announcement has yet to be made. Suarez's availability for his next turn through the rotation will remain up in the air until more information is available.

Ranger Suarez
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ranger Suarez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ranger Suarez See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, April 27
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, April 27
Author Image
Mike Barner
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 17
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 17
Author Image
Chris Bennett
16 days ago