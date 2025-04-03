Ranger Suarez Injury: May face live hitters this weekend
Suarez (back) could face live hitters in his next scheduled throwing session before the end of the week, MLB.com reports.
Suarez continues to progress in his recovery from lower-back stiffness, and he'll likely need to go on at least a brief minor-league rehab assignment before rejoining Philadelphia's roster. That could be the next step in his throwing progression, barring any setbacks in this weekend's slated session, and the left-hander remains on track to return to the major leagues before the end of April. Taijuan Walker is occupying a spot in the Phillies' rotation in Suarez's stead, and he threw six scoreless innings with four strikeouts while earning the win in Thursday's start against the Rockies.
