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Ranger Suarez Injury: Not expected to undergo MRI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2026 at 3:12pm

Suarez (hamstring) is hopeful he will be ready to go for his next scheduled start, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Suarez exited his start Sunday against the Astros in the fifth inning with right hamstring tightness, but the left-hander is not expected to be sent for an MRI by the Red Sox. The 30-year-old was confident following Sunday's 3-1 extra-inning loss that he will avoid a stint on the injured list, stating that he dealt with a similar situation last season, per Marcos Grunfeld of ElEmergente.com. Suarez is set to remain in Boston while the team travels to Detroit for a three-game set beginning Monday. The southpaw will be monitored by the training staff, and the hope is that he'll be to go for his next outing, which is tentatively set to come Friday at home versus the Rays.

Ranger Suarez
Boston Red Sox
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