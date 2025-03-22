Ranger Suarez Injury: Plays catch again Saturday
Manager Rob Thomson said Suarez's back is feeling better after playing catch again Saturday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
The Phillies still haven't determined if Suarez will make his first start or head to the IL to begin the season, but Thomson said that decision will be made by Monday. The 29-year-old lefty is slated for another round of catch Sunday, which might help the team decide on his fate.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now