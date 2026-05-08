Ranger Suarez headshot

Ranger Suarez Injury: Pushed back to next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said Friday that Suarez's (hamstring) next start will come next week "sometime in the Philly series," Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Suarez had to be lifted from his last start with right hamstring tightness. His next turn had been lined up for this weekend against the Rays, but the Red Sox have elected to give the southpaw a bit more rest. Payton Tolle will move up a day to take the ball Saturday, and Brayan Bello will pitch Sunday, either as a traditional starter or bulk reliever.

Ranger Suarez
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ranger Suarez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ranger Suarez See More
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers
MLB
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
2 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, April 27
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, April 27
Author Image
Mike Barner
11 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago