Ranger Suarez Injury: Sharp in second rehab start

Suarez (back) allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out seven in four innings during his second minor-league rehab start Wednesday for Single-A Clearwater, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Suarez was sharp, tossing 39 of his 54 pitches for strikes. It's unclear how many more rehab appearances the left-hander will need during his recovery from back stiffness, but the Phillies would figure to want him to be stretched out further than the 50-pitch range. Suarez will likely make at least one more start in the minors before Philadelphia considers activating him from the injured list, but he's still on track to rejoin the rotation before the end of April.