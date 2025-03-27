Ranger Suarez Injury: Throwing bullpen session Saturday

Suarez (back) will throw a 25-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Suarez will throw off the bump for the first time since he developed lower-back stiffness following an intrasquad appearance in mid-March. The lefty will continue to build up as his health allows, with a return from the injured list before the end of April possible if all goes well. Taijuan Walker will hold down a spot in the Phillies rotation until Suarez is cleared to make his 2025 debut.