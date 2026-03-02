Ranger Suarez News: Fits in three innings

Suarez allowed one run on two hits while striking out two over three innings in Sunday's start against the Orioles.

Suarez allowed his lone run in the second inning when he had a few long at-bats against Baltimore hitters. He was at 34 pitches after two innings, 11 shy of his 45-pitch limit, but the lefty managed to get three outs quickly in his final inning. He's made two Grapefruit League starts and will depart camp for the World Baseball Classic, where Suarez will compete for Team Venezuela.