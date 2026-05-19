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Ranger Suarez News: Keeps Kansas City in check Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Suarez did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Royals, allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings.

Suarez had to grind through a difficult 32-pitch first inning that accounted for Kansas City's only run of the night, but he settled in nicely afterward, holding the Royals hitless over the next three frames. In the fifth inning, he allowed back-to-back hits that led to his exit, though at just 81 pitches it appeared Boston were once again cautious with the left-hander following his recent hamstring issues. Had he been able to complete the fifth inning, he would have been in line for the win. Suarez has now allowed just one run over his last 21.2 innings, lowering his season line to a 2.40 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 43:14 K:BB across 48.2 innings. He's scheduled to face Atlanta in his next start.

Ranger Suarez
Boston Red Sox
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