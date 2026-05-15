Ranger Suarez News: Quick hook in return

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy explained his decision to pull Suarez in the sixth inning after 76 pitches Thursday, noting the left-hander "was starting to fatigue" an inning earlier, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Suarez was cruising against his former team through 5.1 scoreless innings before getting the hook. "Based on the fact that he hadn't thrown in 11, 12 days, it felt like that was the right time to cut it," Tracy added. While Suarez was never told he was under a pitch count, the pitcher believed he would be around 75 or 80 pitches.