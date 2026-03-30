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Ranger Suarez News: Roughed up in Red Sox debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Suarez (0-1) took the loss Monday against the Astros, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three over 4.1 innings.

Making his Red Sox debut after signing a five-year, $130 million deal this offseason, Suarez ran into trouble early. The left-hander opened the game by allowing three straight singles but limited the damage to just one run. Suarez couldn't piece it back together however, as he gave up a two-run homer to Yordan Alvarez shortly after in the third and a 434-foot solo shot to Brice Matthews in the fifth. The 30-year-old allowed a hit in all but one inning and generated just six whiffs, with his velocity topping out at 92.5 mph. Despite the trouble Monday, Suarez is more than capable of bouncing back as he's coming off a strong 2025 campaign in which he posted a 3.20 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 151 strikeouts over 157.1 innings

Ranger Suarez
Boston Red Sox
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