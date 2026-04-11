Ranger Suarez News: Tosses six scoreless in win

Suarez (1-1) earned the win against the Cardinals on Saturday, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out six over six scoreless innings.

Suarez cruised through six frames, throwing 55 of 84 pitches for strikes while limiting the Cardinals to only singles. It was a much-needed effort for the 30-year-old, who picked up his first win with the Red Sox after allowing four earned runs in each of his first two outings this season. He'll carry a 5.02 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB across 14.1 innings into a home matchup against the Tigers next weekend.