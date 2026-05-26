Ranger Suarez News: Yields five runs in loss to Atlanta

Suarez (2-3) took the loss Tuesday against Atlanta, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts across five-plus innings.

Suarez dealt with traffic on the bases in the second, third and fourth innings but went into the fifth with a 2-0 lead before Atlanta broke through on a Matt Olson two-run homer. Suarez then came out for the sixth inning but allowed the first three batters to reach before being pulled from the game at 91 pitches. Suarez entered Tuesday's start having allowed just one run on 11 hits and five walks with 14 strikeouts across 13.2 innings this month. However, Suarez has failed to go six innings in any of his last four outings and has done so just three times in 10 starts this season. On the year, he owns a 3.02 ERA and 47:17 K:BB across 53.2 innings. With a 91.1 mph fastball and 20th percentile whiff rate (21 percent), Suarez relies on command and inducing weak contact.