Ray Kerr News: Joining Atlanta for camp

Atlanta assigned Kerr (elbow) to its big-league camp Monday.

Kerr was already under contract with the organization on a minor-league deal, but his assignment to big-league camp seemingly indicates that he's back to full health after undergoing Tommy John surgery in the summer of 2024. The 31-year-old lefty previously made 39 relief appearances between stops with San Diego and Atlanta from 2022 through 2024, recording a 5.30 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 54.1 innings. He'll likely open the 2026 campaign at Triple-A Gwinnett.