Ray Kerr News: Opening season on Gwinnett's IL

Triple-A Gwinnett placed Kerr (elbow) on its 60-day injured list March 18.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery in the summer of 2024, Kerr appeared to be back to full strength for spring training, as he made a one-inning Grapefruit League appearance Feb. 24. He didn't pitch in any games after that, however, with Lindsay Crosby of BravesToday.com relaying that Kerr will require additional rehab from elbow surgery before returning to action at Gwinnett.