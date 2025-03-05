Raymond Burgos News: Sent to minors camp

The Giants reassigned Burgos to minor-league camp Wednesday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The lefty reliever reached the big leagues for the first time last June, giving up one earned run on three hits and one walk in one inning before the Giants booted him off the 40-man roster. He re-signed with the Giants on a minor-league deal over the winter and is expected to serve as a bullpen depth at Triple-A Sacramento for the majority of the upcoming season.