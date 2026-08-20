Raynel Delgado News: Returning to majors
The Astros recalled Delgado from Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday.
Delgado's last MLB stint was July 19 when he started at second base prior to getting optioned the next day. Since then, the 26-year-old has slashed .304/.383/.451 with a home run and four stolen bases across 116 plate appearances in 26 games. In a corresponding move Thursday, the Astros designated Nelson Velazquez for assignment.
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