Raynel Delgado News: Returning to majors

The Astros recalled Delgado from Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday.

Delgado's last MLB stint was July 19 when he started at second base prior to getting optioned the next day. Since then, the 26-year-old has slashed .304/.383/.451 with a home run and four stolen bases across 116 plate appearances in 26 games. In a corresponding move Thursday, the Astros designated Nelson Velazquez for assignment.