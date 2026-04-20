Rece Hinds headshot

Rece Hinds News: Adds insurance runs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2026 at 5:21am

Hinds went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's 7-4 extra-inning win over the Twins.

Hinds gave the Reds a cushion in the top of the 10th inning, when he delivered a two-run double. The outfielder, who was called up from Triple-A Louisville last Tuesday, has had an impact on two consecutive wins. On Saturday, he snapped an 0-for-28 slide in the majors dating back to last season when he drove in a run and scored in a 5-4 win. The righty-batter is sharing right field with Will Benson, and it's not a strict platoon. Four of Hinds' five starts have come against right-handers.

Rece Hinds
Cincinnati Reds
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