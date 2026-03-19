Rece Hinds News: Bids for roster spot
Hinds started at designated hitter and went 2-for-2 with a walk, a double and a solo home run in Wednesday's spring game against the Angels.
Hinds has delivered a monster spring, going 15-for-38 (.395) with four doubles, one triple, five home runs, 11 RBI and nine runs scored. In any other year, he might be a no-brainer to claim a roster spot, but the Reds have several productive outfielders this spring. At this point, beyond the projected starters, there appear to be two outfield spots available. Hinds, Will Benson (1,038 OPS, four HR), JJ Bleday (1.072, four HR) and Dane Myers (1.180) are still in the mix.
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