Rece Hinds News: Designated for assignment

The Reds designated Hinds for assignment Sunday.

Hinds was optioned to Triple-A Louisville in early May after going 4-for-33 with 18 strikeouts in 12 games with the Reds, and he's now lost his place on the 40-man roster. The 25-year-old showcased his power potential in 2024 with five homers in his first 24 big-league games, but he was never able to develop much consistency with a 42 percent strikeout rate across 131 plate appearances in the big leagues.