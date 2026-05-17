Rece Hinds News: Designated for assignment
The Reds designated Hinds for assignment Sunday.
Hinds was optioned to Triple-A Louisville in early May after going 4-for-33 with 18 strikeouts in 12 games with the Reds, and he's now lost his place on the 40-man roster. The 25-year-old showcased his power potential in 2024 with five homers in his first 24 big-league games, but he was never able to develop much consistency with a 42 percent strikeout rate across 131 plate appearances in the big leagues.
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