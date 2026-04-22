Rece Hinds headshot

Rece Hinds News: Giving way to Benson on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Hinds is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Though he appears to have overtaken Will Benson as the Reds' primary right fielder, Hinds will hit the bench Wednesday after four straight starts. Since being called up from Triple-A Louisville on April 14, Hinds has slashed .125/.185/.208 with five RBI and two runs in seven games.

Rece Hinds
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rece Hinds See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rece Hinds See More
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
Yesterday
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
48 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
214 days ago