Rece Hinds News: Giving way to Benson on Wednesday
Hinds is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.
Though he appears to have overtaken Will Benson as the Reds' primary right fielder, Hinds will hit the bench Wednesday after four straight starts. Since being called up from Triple-A Louisville on April 14, Hinds has slashed .125/.185/.208 with five RBI and two runs in seven games.
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