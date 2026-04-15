Rece Hinds News: Hitless in debut

Hinds started in right field and went 0-for-3 in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Giants.

Hinds made season debut for the Reds against San Francisco lefty Robbie Ray. The outfielder was recalled earlier in the day to replace Noelvi Marte, who was optioned to Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move, and is expected to platoon with lefty-hitting Will Benson in right field. Hinds had a superb spring training, worthy of making the Opening Day roster, but he spent the first weeks of the season in Louisville, where he had a 1.246 OPS and five home runs over 13 games (61 plate appearances). The biggest adjustment Hinds made is laying off breaking balls lower in the zone, per C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. As a result, he improved his walk rate from 8.2 percent the previous two seasons in the minors to 19.7 early in 2026.