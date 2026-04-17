Rece Hinds headshot

Rece Hinds News: Not in Cincinnati lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Hinds is out of the lineup for Friday's contest in Minnesota.

Hinds started each of the last three games after he was promoted from Triple-A Louisville, but he'll grab a seat in this one. Will Benson will patrol right field and bat eighth for the Reds.

Rece Hinds
Cincinnati Reds
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