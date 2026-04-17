Rece Hinds News: Not in Cincinnati lineup
Hinds is out of the lineup for Friday's contest in Minnesota.
Hinds started each of the last three games after he was promoted from Triple-A Louisville, but he'll grab a seat in this one. Will Benson will patrol right field and bat eighth for the Reds.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rece Hinds See More
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues43 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer209 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target286 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week292 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target293 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rece Hinds See More