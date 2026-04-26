Rece Hinds News: Not in Sunday's lineup
Hinds is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Tigers.
Hinds has gone 4-for-28 with 14 strikeouts in his first eight games of the season and finds himself on the bench Sunday for the third time in Cincinnati's past four contests. The 25-year-old may not have much more time to get his bat on track before potentially heading back to the minors. JJ Bleday is picking up a start in the outfield Sunday for the Reds.
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