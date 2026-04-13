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Rece Hinds News: Promotion to majors coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 7:53am

The Reds are expected to recall Hinds from Triple-A Louisville prior to Tuesday's game against the Giants, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

He will take the roster spot vacated by Noelvi Marte, who has been optioned to Louisville. Hinds has earned the promotion following a monster start to the season with Louisville, having slashed .354/.475/.771 with five home runs, one stolen base and a 12:15 BB:K across 61 plate appearances. The 25-year-old has big power and speed upside, but the key for him will be making enough contact, as Hinds has struck out at a 38.9 percent clip during his time in the majors and a 31.4 percent rate at the Triple-A level. With Marte in the minors, Hinds and Will Benson are in line to see the bulk of the playing time in right field for Cincinnati.

Rece Hinds
Cincinnati Reds
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